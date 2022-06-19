Major Box Office Day 16 (Hindi): Adivi Sesh Starrer Sees A Good Jump In Collections On Saturday

As has been the case for the last two weeks for Major [Hindi], the film saw a jump in collections on Saturday all over again as 55 lakhs more came in. Of course, the collections are on the lower side but then the good news is that at least the film is staying in circulation. The film is in its third week and to still see some traction around it is something that more than 90% of the releases haven’t managed this year.

On Friday, the film had collected 27 lakhs so in comparison to that, the Saturday collections are more than double of that. It is about whatever that can still continue to trickle in for the Adivi Sesh starrer patriotic action drama and since the OTT release is still a few more days away, any addition to the overall moolah is still most welcome.

The film has collected 11.51 crores so far and today it will comfortably go past the 12 crores mark. The makers have done well to ensure that the film continues to stay in news even post release, something that’s not always the case with most releases since promotional and marketing activities fizzle away. However in case of Major, there is a push that is being given till date and that is ensuring that footfalls are still there and the film is continuing to fight it out at the box office.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

