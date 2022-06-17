In the times when most of the original content coming from Bollywood is struggling big time to make its presence, a south set up like Major has come, made a film in Hindi, and managed at least fair collections after two weeks. In its second week, it stayed steady over the weekdays (albeit on the lower side) to collect around 1.20 crores more.

Advertisement

Of course the numbers aren’t the kind that make one pop the champagne, but then the fact that footfalls stayed consistent and that too quite close to Friday numbers of 0.36 crores shows that there is a segment of audiences out there which is giving this one a nod of approval. The overall collections for Major stand at 10.70 crores* and by the look of things, 13 crores mark should be eventually surpassed by the Hindi version of the film in its lifetime.

Advertisement

For the lead actor Adivi Sesh, this is a welcome moment of sorts since he has made a successful transition into the world of Hindi films too, something that many superstars from south also couldn’t do this year with Valimai and Beast. In fact Acharya and Sarkaru Vaari Paata couldn’t score at all when their Telugu versions arrived in the Hindi belt. Major has still done it better and with good marketing effort allowing such numbers to come and pushing its case all the more, this one could well have a run for a couple of weeks more.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Vikram: Kamal Haasan Says Nobody Believed Him When He Said He Could Earn 300 Crore In A Snap, “I Will Repay All My Loans…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram