Maharshi Box Office Day 1 (South): Mahesh Babu Beats A Blockbuster Like Baahubali In This Arena!

Maharshi Box Office Day 1: Mahesh Babu is undoubtedly a superstar as his 25th release Maharshi received the biggest opening of all times, in his career. The movie has garnered a whopping 24.6 crores on its first day which is in fact numbers that many biggies struggle to collect even in Bollywood. But the big deal is the fact that the movie has surpassed a blockbuster like Baahubali: The Beginning in a specific area. Read on to know!

Maharshi, which released in the South theatres yesterday has made a collection of 6.38 crores in the Nizam territory with a hold stronger than ever! Even a biggie like Baahubali : The Beginning had made 6.28 crores. Though the gap is barely of 0.10 crores, the feat that the movie has achieved is indeed tremendous! However, the collection remains lower than the sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (8.89 crores).

Although, the movie has already celebrated the opening success! It is indeed another reason for another treat!

Mahesh Babu’s much-awaited character of Rishi Kumar showcases the actor essaying the role of an NRI tycoon. His character highlights the actor is a go-getter belonging to a middle-class family who fears failure with his tremendous effort. The actor in a turn off events climbs the ladder of success and becomes the CEO of a New-York based technology giant.

After garnering a heartwarming response from the fans for his classic hit ‘Bharat Aenu Nenu‘ for his role of the Chief Minister made his fans believe whether he is a real character from the film. Following so, now with Maharshi, the actor is receiving an immense response from his fans.

Maharshi marks the 25th film of the Superstar’s career and is a very close and special project for him.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!