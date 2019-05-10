Ranbir Kapoor Is Missing From Alia Bhatt’s ‘Lake Como’ Pic; Arjun Kapoor Has An Epic Reply For It!

Arjun Kapoor is quite active on social media and often posts funny comments on his friends and co-stars’ pictures. The actor recently posted a comment on his 2 States co-star Alia Bhatt’s pic which has left everyone amused and laughing.

Alia Bhatt, who was recently in Europe posted a picture of herself enjoying Ice-Cream. Along with the picture, she wrote, “In a world full of hate, BE LOVE – – oh & eat ice cream🍦”

Arjun Kapoor posted a funny comment as he asked Alia what every fan wants to ask. “Where’s the lake?”

Bollywood industry and social media were abuzz recently with the news of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt travelling to Europe together. While the two travelled to prep-up for the shoot of Brahmastra, it was being said that the couple will also fly to Italy where they will spend some quality time together at the famous Lake Como.

There were also reports about Ranbir and Alia planning to get married at Lake Como. However, that part was denied by Alia’s mother Soni Razdan.

Arjun’s comment was a clear way of having fun with his dear friend Alia who always stays in news for her relationship with Ranbir.

Last year, Arjun tweeted to Parineeti Chopra and asked her the details about “What happened in Goa?” when she visited the holiday place for the first time with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Parineeti had a wittier answer as she replied, “Please I charge 50000000 . Aaj tumse phirse milna padhega shucks”

Arjun loves gossip as much as we do and love it about him. What do you think?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!