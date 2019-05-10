“Salman Khan Is Such A BIG Star; I Loved My Role In Bharat”: Disha Patani

Bollywood has been surprising the audience with fresh pairings and ever since the trailer of ‘Bharat‘ has released, there has been a lot of buzz among the audience to see Salman Khan and Disha Patani sharing screen space together- chemistry that was stealing all the thunder with their song from the movie.

Disha Patani shares her experience upon working with superstar Salman Khan at such an early stage in her career. She says, “Well, I was not very nervous; rather I was pretty much excited to work with him. He is such a big star and I was very happy for this opportunity.”

The actress further added, “He is a lovely person, he is super-easy and makes everyone very comfortable. He is humble and hardworking. He didn’t give me any tips but just seeing him on set and working with him made me learn so much about the job.”

Talking about the film Disha shares, “I am not worried for sure. It’s a great opportunity to be able to work with great actors and big stars in a project. I loved my role in Bharat. I would never miss out on an opportunity like this just because it stars other actors.”

The first song from the album ‘Slow Motion‘ has garnered immense appreciation from all across, where the killer moves of Disha Patani shaking a leg with the superstar Salman Khan is a treat to watch. The song has gripped the nation with the unusual slow motion.

Popular amongst the brands, the actress has emerged as the youngest brand ambassador for many brands and also the first Indian face for the International brands.

The fitness icon has been treating her fans with her bodacious dance moves and intense acrobatic stunts with a range of sneak peeks into her routine.

Disha has been soaring the temperature high on social media by posting her pictures and sending the fans into a frenzy.

After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni -An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, Disha Patani will be seen next in Bharat along with Salman Khan, followed by Mohit Suri’s Malang.

