Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: From Vicky Kaushal To Rajkummar Rao, Which Actor Could Romance The BEST With Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is enjoying a great run at the box office, is all set for yet another film. After the success of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, he is all set to come up with a sequel which is titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The earlier installment dealt with erectile dysfunction. Now the second part will deal with homosexuality.

The makers of the film shared a short promo yesterday and gave us a sneak peek into the world of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Just like the first part, this too will be fun-filled ride with a social message. But apart from Ayushmann, the other casting is under process. Now that the film is a gay story, we wonder who will fit the bill for the role.

We have shortlisted few actors who might look the best with Ayushmann and tickle our funny bones! Check it out:

Abhishek Bachchan

We have seen Abhishek Bachchan in the similar zone in Dharma Productions’ Dostana alongside John Abraham and we must say he did the best job with his role. He was quite an apt choice and we think he might just be a perfect choice opposite Ayushmann.

Vicky Kaushal

Time and again, Vicky Kaushal has proved that he can literally do anything. With each film, we have seen his versatility and we can vouch that Vicky will slay it like a true boss with this role too. Also, Vicky and Ayushmann coming together would be a visual treat for all us!

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao can do anything and everything, and we don’t even have to prove it. We have seen Ayushmann and Rajkummar’s camaraderie in Bareilly Ki Barfi and it left us in splits. We wonder if these two might reunite for yet another quirky project!

Aparshakti Khurana

We have seen Ayushmann’s brother Aparshakti Khurana in several films and we have liked his act. Be it Dangal, Stree or Luka Chuppi; he has performed well in each film. Now if he comes on board for this, we might see both the brothers together for the first time. Even in the film Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi, Aparshakti has played the role of a gay, and it was on-point. Do we need any more reasons now?

Well, this is what we feel are the actors who might fit the bill. Vote now and let us know who do you think can be the apt choice!

