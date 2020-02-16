Love Aaj Kal Box Office Day 2 Early Trends: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan’s Rom-Drama Slows Down Already

Love Aaj Kal Box Office Day 2 Early Trends: Reviews, word of mouth already suggested the journey is not going to be ‘lovely’ for Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan’s Imtiaz Ali rom-drama. It collected 12.40 crores on day 1 and a majority of the business was because of Valentine’s Day.

Day 2 held the key and the trouble for the film has already started. Though it’s the highest opener for Kartik Aaryan, it could crash from Saturday itself unless and until we don’t see a huge turnaround on Sunday.

As per the early trends coming in, the movie has collected somewhere in the range of 7-9 crores. This is a huge drop from day 1 which was already boosted by Valentine’s. This will only affect the film.

It’s to be seen how Sunday stands for the film but it’s surely having a disappointing Saturday. Owing to the off-screen chemistry of the stars, Kartik had shared a video on Instagram, in which Sara is seen getting mildly irritated at being called “bhabhi (sister-in-law)”.

In the clip, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor and a couple of boys are seen playing with a football, during what seems like an outdoor shooting schedule for their new co-starrer Love Aaj Kal.

One of the boys is heard saying: “Kartik bhaiya, bhabhi aagayi (Kartik bhaiya, our sister-in-law is here),” referring to Sara. Sara then replied: “Bhabhi kisko bola bey (Who are you calling sister-in-law)?” she said, walking towards the boys.

“Tune bulwaya yeh (Did you ask him to say this)?” Sara asked Kartik.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!