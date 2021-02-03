KGF Chapter 2 is undoubtedly the most awaited film in India right now. After the super success of the first instalment, the movie is in high demand from all centres of India and not just southern India. Featuring Yash in a lead role of Rocky, the movie is all set to storm theatres like never before.

Chapter 1 was a huge hit in Hindi speaking belt by making roughly 44 crores at the box office with an approx opening of 2 crores. Speaking of all India, the movie saw an opening of 18 crores. But now, the situation is totally different as the hype is something one never expected. Post theatrical period has just added fuel to part 1’s fire as on OTT too, the response has been phenomenal.

KGF Chapter 2 is set for a release in July and till then, one expects everything to be normal as far as COVID-19 scare is concerned. Hence, one can say that Chapter 2 will open to its full potential and could pose a big challenge for all record-holders. The film is already a strong contender in all-time highest Indian openers list. Let’s take a look at the current situation on the list.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)

Directed by SS Rajamouli, Baahubali 2 had a huge pre-release buzz, thanks to “Katappa Ne Baahubali Ko Kyu Maara?”. Despite being a regular Friday release, the Prabhas starrer took an earth-shattering start of 121 crores (all languages) in India. The Hindi version alone contributed a whopping 41 crores.

Directed by Sujeeth, the action extravaganza too featured Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in lead. Across the nation, it amassed 88 crores (all languages), with 24.40 crores coming in from Hindi version. It did face a dip on its opening day itself due to negative reviews.

2.0 (2018)

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 was high on pre-release buzz and there were several factors behind it. The major being the face-off between Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar and the other being the high budget dedicated to VFX work. It did open on a promising note but failed in break major records. It collected 63 crores (all languages) with an impressive chunk of 20.25 crores coming from Hindi version.

War (2019)

This Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer was the highest grosser of 2019. Forget the storyline or performances, masses flocked the theatres just to witness the dream face-off between both the leads. With huge ticket bookings in the kitty, the film started off with 53.35 crores (all languages). It earned 51.60 crores from Hindi version.

Thugs Of Hindostan (2018)

With Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan joining forces for the first time ever, the movie buffs stormed the theatres on day 1. With all the hype surrounding it, the film earned a monstrous opening of 52.25 crores (all languages), with 50.75 crores coming from Hindi version alone.

So, what do you think, where will Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 stand in the highest openers list? Share with us through comments.

