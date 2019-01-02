KGF Box Office Day 12: Excel Entertainment’s ambitious Kannada project, ‘Kolar Gold Fields‘ aka ‘KGF‘ have been garnering immense praises from audience across the nation.

While it’s been a record breaker at the Kannada box office, the Hindi version is making its presence felt in a positive manner.

The film had done a rocking business in its first week and has gone ahead to garner 2.25 crores on its 2nd Tuesday taking the grand total to 30.45 crores in Hindi belt. It got the 1st January advantage, too, along with Simmba as it was a partial holiday throughout.

The film got a wide release with 2200 screens across India with 1200 screens in Hindi and 1000 screens in the South Indian market.

Set in the backdrop of the ‘70s, the two-part period film is believed to be the most expensive film ever made in the Kannada film industry.

Excel Entertainment has joined hands with AA Films to present Kannada’s most expensive & ambitious project KGF. The much ambitious project would be released in four languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. KGF will also be dubbed in Chinese and Japanese.

Starring Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Ananth Nag, John Kokken, Achyuth Rao in the lead, KGF is a Homabale Films production directed by Prashanth Neel, produced by Vijay Kiragandur WHILE Ravi Basrur has composed the music for KGF.

The film marks Excel Entertainment’s first Kannada venture and the production house is elated to be associated with a mega ambitious project as such.

The period drama traces the tenure of the late 70s and will be made in two parts. The first of which will be titled KGF Chapter 1 which released on 21st December 2018.

