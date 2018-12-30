KGF Box Office Collections (All Languages): Yash – The 100 Crore MONSTER!

KGF Box Office Collections (All Languages): Kannada period action film KGF: Chapter 1, released last week in theatres across the country. The movie features Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in key roles. Due to a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, the movie was said to get hampered at the box office but this Yash starrer has surprised everyone with its performance.

Released alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited Zero, KGF is dominating the ticket counters. After 9 days theatrical run, KGF (including all languages) has crossed the 100 crore nett mark at the domestic box office. In Hindi version alone, this action film has worked wonders and surpassed some successful Hindi-dubbed regional movies. In the Hindi version, KGF has raked 22.70 crores in 9 days.

Upon its release, the movie received rave reviews from critics and also the word-of-mouth was very favourable amongst the audience.

Film producer Farhan Akhtar, who presented the Hindi version of K.G.F: Chapter 1, said that barriers in Indian films are honing down every day.

Farhan Akhtar was interacting media at the trailer launch of ‘K.G.F: Chapter 1‘ along with film’s lead actor Yash and his partner Ritesh Sidhwani on Wednesday in Mumbai.

With Indian film industry producing movies in so many languages, there are questions whether the industry has reached a point where the language of the story is not important but the story itself, at a time when Akhtar became a presenter of a Kannada film.

“Yeah… I couldn’t agree more. I think barriers are honing down every single day and the world is becoming a smaller place. We are enjoying work from cultures and languages which we weren’t familiar with many years ago,” said Akhtar.

“In digital revolution, we are consuming content without bothering whether it’s subtitled or dubbed. Filmmaking eventually is about storytelling. I feel the story of KGF is very strong and it’s visually very exciting. Ritesh (Sidhwani) and I are presenter of this film and we are very honoured being part of it and presenting it to the Hindi-speaking audience,” said Akhtar.

KGF: Chapter 1 released on 21st December.