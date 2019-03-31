Kesari Box Office (Worldwide): Akshay Kumar – Parineeti Chopra starrer Kesari is minting huge at the box office in India and overseas as well. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the movie depicts one of the bravest battles fought in the history, Battle of Saragarhi of 1897. (In case, you are planning to watch Kesari in theatres and want to enjoy exclusive cashback, click here).

Within the course of its second-weekend theatrical run, Kesari has done a tremendous business of over 150 crores gross worldwide. In India itself, it has amassed a business of 116.76 crores nett and 137.78 crores gross. Given the rise over the second weekend, the movie is all set to cross 200 crore gross mark worldwide.

Directed by Anurag Directed, this periodic action-drama met with the positive critical reception for the raw depiction of Battle of Saragarhi.

Parineeti played a small but significant role in the film, which she chose for the script. Talking about the role, she said, “Even though ‘Kesari‘ is largely based on his (Akshay’s) character and the battle, he always used to tell me ‘you see how much you will be praised’. I always used to feel he is being generous and kind to me, but it was absolutely true.

“I am so happy I did this film. It started out as a small guest appearance I was doing for fun but has turned into a project that has taught me so much about the kind of actor I want to be,” Parineeti added. Parineeti played a small but significant role in the film, which she chose for the script.

