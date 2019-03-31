Box Office Collections: Junglee Improves On Saturday, Notebook Is Staying Very Low!

Box Office Collections: Junglee showed some improvement in collections on Saturday as it brought in 4.45 crore. Compared to Friday [3.35 crore], this is somewhat better. That said, the need of the hour was for the film to actually reach the 5 crore mark as that kind of healthy jump would have indicated some sort of stability in days to come.

So far, the jump is marginal and something which is least expected on the second day. Anything lesser than this would actually have been worrying. Nonetheless, the good news is that the collections have at least soared and hence if there is a bigger jump today then it would bring the Vidyut Jammwal starrer in a better position. The film’s total currently stands at 7.80 crore.

Notebook is staying very poor with collections not yet hitting the 1 crore mark for a day. On Saturday, it brought in 0.90 crore* and with that the sum total has reached 1.65 crore*. Shockingly, the two day total is still lesser than the first day number of Salman Khan’s Loveyatri which was anyways poor at 2 crore.

The film will go past the 2.50 crore today but that is hardly the kind of weekend that newcomers Zahir Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl would have expected. Audiences have just not been enticed to check out the film and one wonders how the weekdays would turn out for the Nitin Kakkar directed affair.

