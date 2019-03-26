Kesari Box Office Day 5 Early Trends: An Alarming Sign For Akshay Kumar!



Kesari Box Office Day 5 Early Trends: After a blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike in January 2019 has been a very good year at the box office. Akshay Kumar’s Kesari opened to a hit note and sustained pretty well over the weekend. Yes, Sunday was below expectations as many hoped for a notable jump.

It has entered into the danger zone since yesterday as the honeymoon period (holiday and weekend) is over. The real test for any movie starts from Monday and that’s where the film is standing now. A drop for the film was expected but it’s a dangerous one for Kesari.

As per the early trends flowing in, the movie has dropped to the range of 7.50 crores – 9.50 crores on its first Monday. There was a report of heavy drop throughout the day and it’s an alarming sign for the film. It needs, at least, to stay stable over the course of this week and register a jump on the weekend for a good final total.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is based on the historic Battle of Saragarhi in 1897. The movie, which depicts the bravery of 21 Sikhs of the 36th Sikh Regiment (now the 4th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment) of British India defending an army post against more than 10,000 Afghan and Orakzai tribesmen, worked well in India’s northern belt.

