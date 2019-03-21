Kesari Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: Aaj Pura Desh Bhi Kesari!

Kesari Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: On the auspicious occasion of Holi, Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer Kesari has finally hit the theatres. The reviews of the film are quite good and even the response from the audiences looks great.

The evening shows have picked up and it seems Akshay’s yet another patriotic film is all set do wonders at the box office.

According to the early trends which are flowing in, Kesari has garnered in the range of 19-21 crores on its first day. Considering the celebration in the morning, the film showed a slow jump. Well, a healthy weekend is definitely on the cards for Akshay. The emotional and patriotic angle have always worked in Akshay’s favour no matter what and this time, he is donning a turban look which is like a cherry on the top!

The Gold actor is bringing the vital episode of Indian Army’s bravery – The Battle of Saragarhi to celluloid with Kesari. The film is his attempt to focus on home-grown stories.

“Google has named it amongst the five most valiant battles of all time. In Britain, people celebrate Saragarhi Day, and here, our kids have no idea about the war where 21 men took on an army of 10,000 people, knowing that they will die. They managed to kill 900 people. We are so happy to see a fictitious film like 300, but don’t celebrate our real stories of bravery enough. This story should be close to everyone’s heart. Surprisingly, our history books don’t have the slightest mention of it”, says Akshay who hopes that after Kesari this chapter is added to history books.

The actor who has a soft spot for stories that are a reflection of our country adds, “We don’t need Hollywood, our country is full of incredible stories. I don’t take credit for finding them. The credit for PadMan goes to Twinkle. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was discovered by Neeraj Pandey and Airlift is Nikkhil Advani’s idea. I take the credit for backing these stories.”

Directed by Anurag Singh, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Sunir Kheterpal and presented by Zee Studios, Kesari released today ie, 21st March, 2019.

