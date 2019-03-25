Kesari Box Office: Clocks The Biggest Opening Weekend of 2019; Beats Gully Boy & Total Dhamaal

Akshay Kumar’s Kesari has started the box office journey on a record-breaking note. The movie in its 4-day extended weekend, surpassed the collections of Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy and Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal.

After taking a very good start of 21.06 crores, Kesari accumulated a healthy total of 78.07 crores over the extended weekend. By clocking such numbers, the periodic-action drama has bagged the biggest opening weekend collections of the year. It surpassed Gully Boy’s 72.45 crores (4-day extended weekend) and Total Dhamaal’s 62.40 crores (normal 3-day weekend).

Although the movie didn’t pick up as expected, the collections have still managed to topple the biggies of 2019.

If the 4-day collections of Total Dhamaal (72.25 crores) are considered, Kesari is still ahead by a decent margin.

With 100 crores on the cards within 2-3 days, Kesari is all set for a rollicking ride at the box office, given its positive word-of-mouth.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who features as Havildar Ishar Singh in Kesari — a film on the historical Battle of Saragarhi — has urged the youth to watch the film as he feels the heroic tale has got lost in the pages of history books.

At a promotional event, Akshay said: “It is sad that though the British celebrate Saragarhi Day, remembering the martyrs of the war, but we Indians do not know much about it. It is sad how an incident like this has got lost in the pages of history.

“It is hard to imagine how 21 Sikh soldiers stood strong inside a fort, knowing that 10,000 Afghan soldiers were waiting outside to kill them. Knowing that death is inevitable and continuing the fight requires a lot of bravery. That war was a pure example of that. They fought for our country, for our honour.

