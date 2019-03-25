Post Javed Akhtar’s Statement, Now Shabana Azmi Accuses PM Narendra Modi Makers For “Misleading Public”

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi feels makers of PM Narendra Modi biopic intentionally added her husband and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar’s name to the film’s credits list.

“It is quite clear this was done with deliberate intentions to mislead public into believing that Javed Akhtar has written the songs for ‘PM Narendra Modi‘ when the song ‘Ishwar allah tere jahan mein’ is from Deepa Mehta’s film ‘1947 Earth’,” she tweeted.

Its quite clear this was done with deliberate intentions to mislead public into believing that @Javedakhtarjadu has written the songs for Mr PM Narendra Modi when the song Ishwar Allah Tere JahaN meiN is from @IamDeepaMehta film 1947Earth. — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) March 23, 2019

Earlier this week, Akhtar also took to Twitter to express shock to see his name in the credits of the film’s trailer. His name was mentioned among several other artistes in the lyrics category.

Akhtar said he had not written any songs for the film.

Soon after Akhtar’s tweet went viral and created a buzz, Sandeep Ssingh, one of the producers of the film, cleared the air about giving credits to the lyricists.

“T-Series being the official music partner of our film…we have taken the song ‘Ishwar Allah’ from the film ‘1947: Earth’ and the song ‘Suno gaur se duniya walon’ from the film ‘Dus‘, thus we have given the due credits to respective lyricists Javed Sahab and Sameerji,” Ssingh, also the creative director and story writer of the film, said in a statement.

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi essays Modi in the biopic, which is scheduled to release on April 5.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!