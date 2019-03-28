Kesari Box Office: Akshay Kumar Hits His 11th Century!

It has happened again. Akshay Kumar has scored yet another century in the form of Kesari which has achieved this milestone in one week flat. This is also the superstar’s 11th century now, a remarkable feat indeed. In case you guys are planning to watch Kesari in theatres and want to enjoy exclusive 50/- cashback, click here.

Let’s take a look at the business of his centuries so far:

2.0 (Hindi) – 188 crores

Kesari – 100 crores (and counting)

Toilet – Ek Prem Katha – 133.60 crores

Rowdy Rathore – 131 crores

Airlift – 129 crores

Rustom – 127.49 crores

Jolly LLB 2 – 117 crores

Housefull 2 – 114 crores

Holiday – 112.65 crores

Housefull 3 – 107.70 crores

Gold – 107.37 crores

Akshay is now next only to Salman Khan who has 13 centuries to his name. Ajay Devgn comes next with 9 centuries and then there is Shah Rukh Khan with 7 films in the 100 Crore Club.

It has to be seen how Akshay Kumar battles it out for the maximum number of centuries as there are three more biggies lined up next in the form of Mission Mangal, Good News and Housefull 4. On the other hand, Salman Khan too would keep extending his lead with Bharat and Dabangg 3 which would arrive before the close of year.

An interesting competition indeed for the place at the top.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!