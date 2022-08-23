It’s déjà vu time as just like Pushpa (Hindi) from last year, now it’s Karthikeya 2 (Hindi) which is the only film that’s collecting at the box office. The same had happened towards end of 2021 when nothing else was working in theatres except for Pushpa and now it’s Karthikeya 2 to repeat the feat. Despite the presence of new release Dobaaraa and holdover releases Laal Singh Chaddha and Rakshabandhan, it’s Karthikeya 2 which is bringing in at least some sort of footfalls.

Advertisement

This was seen on Monday as well, the 10th day of the film (considering its Saturday release) when 0.98 crore more came in.

Advertisement

On Friday, Karthikeya 2 had collected 2.46 crores so this is a good hold indeed. In fact had the film collected even more than that then too it wouldn’t have been surprising since the other releases have gone much lower when compared to how they stood on Friday. The real fun would have been had the collections stayed over the 2 crores mark but then for that, North needed to be much better as well.

So far, Karthikeya 2 has collected 16.30 crores and in the process the lifetime total of Jayeshbhai Jordaar [15.59 crores] and Attack – Part 1 [16.13 crores] has been surpassed. In fact as you read this, Jersey [17.25 crores] lifetime would have been crossed as well by the film. There should be good stability from here till the rest of the week and 20 crores mark should be surpassed by Wednesday itself.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Liger Box Office Advance Booking Report Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Crosses The Mark Of 90,000 In Ticket Sales, Hyderabad Continues To Be On A Rampage Mode

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram