In a really quick time, Kantara (Hindi) has emerged as a success story at the box office. It has come in the times when even recovery is so difficult to come by, a practically non-existent film for the Hindi belt has come by and managed to make an impression. Now that by itself is something to rejoice.

What has worked in favour of Kantara is primarily the trending where the weekdays have held up really strong, especially when compared to Friday which was decent enough and the weekend that saw good growth.

This is what has allowed the dubbed Kannada film to rake in good enough moolah to the tune of 15 crores at the close of first week. This is in fact one of the better week one for films that have released in 2022 and the best part is that the trending indicates good hold in weeks to come as well.

Kantara isn’t doing any great business in the north market but could well shake up things over the weekend again. Days to come should be quite lucrative since Diwali falls on Monday, which means it’s an extended weekend ahead for the film. Moreover, Tuesday is also a holiday in many parts of the country and the festive spillover will continue right till the close of second week. As of now, 30 crores lifetime is a certainty for the film though eventually it could go anywhere.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

