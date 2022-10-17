Now that’s simply unimaginable. Kantara, which has been made at a fraction budget of PS-1, has scored opening weekend almost similar to Ponniyin Selvan 1, when it comes to the Hindi version. In fact, the Mani Ratnam-directed magnum opus had seen many months of promotion en route its release while Kantara came into action only 10 days back. Still, while Ponniyin Selvan 1 (Hindi) stood at 7.65 crores after the opening weekend, Kantara (Hindi) is little behind by collecting 7.52 crores.

All of this has been made possible with some huge jumps that the film took on Saturday and then even Sunday. To think of it, Kantara (Hindi) had started much lesser (1.27 crores) when compared to PS-1 (1.85 crores) and still has managed to race ahead, which is no mean feat. First there was a major jump on Saturday with 2.75 crores coming in and then on Sunday there was fetched growth with collections coming to 3.50 crores.

Kantara is now set to have a Monday which would be bigger than Friday. While it’s a given that 1.50 crores would come in (despite the lower ticket price), it won’t be surprising if the film finds itself in 1.75-2 crores range since momentum is on its side. Amongst all the south success on a pan-India level, Kantara is the most regional of them and the fact that’s it’s a major success in the mainly could well be a case study in itself.

