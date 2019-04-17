Kalank Box Office: With The Widest Release Of 2019 Surpassing Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, All Set For A Roaring Start!

Kalank Box Office: Karan Johar’s magnum opus, Kalank has finally hit the screens today. Featuring the ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit-Nene, the movie is enjoying a good hype amongst the movie buffs and set for a roaring start at the box office.

With no other major release for the competition and all recent performers like Kesari, Badla and Romeo Akbar Walter, settling down, Kalank has ensured a good chunk of screens to its way. Having said that, the Abhishek Varman directorial has arrived on 4000 screens in India and 1300 screens in overseas, thus making up for the biggest release of 2019 and all-time highest for Good Friday occasion. It is the also the widest release for Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt starrer ever.

Dharma Productions’ recent success, Kesari too, enjoyed a decent release with 3600 screens in India and 600 screens in overseas.

Coming to the advance bookings, Kalank is witnessing an amazing or probably one of the best responses for the year.

Produced by Dharma Productions, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios, Kalank depicts the eternal story of love set during the pre-Independence era of India.

Recently, talking about her changing image with time, Madhuri told IANS, “I think I always got opportunities to do some cool stuff even in the 1990s when I was young. When my son watches my dance on ‘Que sera sera’ with Prabhudheva, he says ‘You are my cool mom’. I understand where it comes from… It is the relatability, it is the relevance of those works… I am always trying to do work that holds relevance “

On essaying Begum Bahaar in the movie, Madhuri said: “She is an introvert and emotionally scarred because of the past tragedy of her life… She is silent, yet conveys a lot through her eyes. She is what she is because of the bitter experience of her life.”

