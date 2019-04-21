Kalank Box Office Day 4 Early Trends: Like The Thugs, The Ship Seems To Be Sinking Too!

Kalank Box Office Day 4 Early Trends: The ritual of biggies disappointing in Bollywood’s isn’t new, since Roop Ki Rani Choro Ka Raja and even before that we’ve seen how all that glitters is not gold. This Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt starrer has not been really able to click with the audience.

That’s why there’s always a risk in making epic-sagas because of high budget and rich content. If you lack in any one of the above-mentioned departments you’ll face the heat from the audience. Kalank has been criticized for its boring story and dragged length.

After a remarkable day one of 21.60 crores, the movie just didn’t garner much steam for the next two days. It collected 11.45 crores and 11.60 crores on its second and third day respectively. Because of the holiday of Good Friday, a good jump was expected from the film. But here it displayed the descending trend of the film.

As per early trends coming in the numbers are yet again in a similar range as Thursday and Friday. The reports suggest it has collected in the range of 10-12 crores on Saturday which is not at all an improvement. It can go marginally higher depending on the spot-bookings of night shows. But still, a disappointing figure. The 4-day total could be anywhere in the range of 54-56 crores.

Kalank also Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kunal Kemmu and Kiara Advani. Along with the varied hues of love, the period drama highlights the trials and tribulations of love with the spotlight on communal tensions. It released on Wednesday.

