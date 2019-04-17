Kalank Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Biggest Of The Year; Beats Total Dhamaal & Kesari!

Kalank Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: One of the grandest and anticipated releases of 2019, Kalank has arrived in cinemas today and is living up to its hype. The movie is an eternal tale of love during the Indian Pre-Independence era with big guns- Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha, captivating the canvas.

Talking about its start at the box office, Kalank has enjoyed a terrific occupancy of 42-45% in the morning shows across the country. Given the holiday of Mahavir Jayanti, there will be a huge boost during the evening and night shows. One also awaits the first reviews of the audience, which will play a crucial role in deciding the overall occupancy for the day.

Kalank is on the similar or greater lines than Gully Boy, which opened with 40-45% occupancy in morning shows. Mentioning the other best performers of 2019, Total Dhamaal opened with 30-35% occupancy in morning shows and Akshay Kumar’s Kesari garnered 20-25% response in morning shows.

Whether it is Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt manages to look perfect with all the actors she has been paired with on-screen.

In her latest film Kalank, Alia has shared screen space with Varun and Aditya Roy Kapur.

“When it comes to ‘Kalank‘, since all of us played very complex characters, we were engrossed in our own journeys and at the same time were supportive of each other,” added the actress, who said she has no hangover of the success scored by her last release Gully Boy.

