Emraan Hashmi Roped In For Hindi Remake Of Malayalam Horror Film Ezra!

Emraan Hashmi has always proven his mettle as an actor and is known for choosing interesting films. The actor has recently been roped for Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak’s Hindi remake of Prithviraj starrer horror film Ezra being produced by Panorama Studios. This is the second time Panorama Studios is remaking a Malayalam film, the first being Drishyam. Ezra is being directed by Jay Krishnan who has directed the original Malayalam film as well.

The film will be shot in Mumbai and Mauritius. The casting of the female lead is underway.

An elated Emraan says, “Horror is a genre with immense potential, a well-made horror film will always draw audiences in huge numbers to cinema halls. With Ezra, we hope to push the boundaries further and give the audience an experience that they will never forget. I’m happy to be associating with Kumarji and Abhishek on this film and with Jay Krishnan at the helm of things all I can say is be prepared for one hell of a spooky ride.”

Producer Abhishek Pathak adds, “Ezra was a success story in Malayalam and a good story is always universal and hence we were convinced that it has the potential to appeal to the pan-India audience as it has a perfect blend of horror, story and emotion. With this remake, we look forward to work with Emraan for our third collaboration after Dil Toh Bacha Hai Ji and the untitled Amitji-Emraan film which is under-production.”

Jay Krishnan who is all set to direct the Hindi remake states, “When Kumarji and Abhishek watched Ezra they were convinced that it needs to be retold to a wider audience and in a bigger canvas. The fresh approach to the horror genre showcased in Ezra was well received down south and the film was a blockbuster. I hope to push the envelope further with the backing of Panorama studios and the presence of an actor like Emraan Hashmi.”

Gulshan Kumar (Tseries) presents A Panorama Studios Production, Produced by ,Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Kishan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Co produced by Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi, Directed by Jay Krishnan.

Panorama Studios currently has three films in production which are, the John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Urvashi Rautela starrer PAGALPANTI directed by Anees Bazmee, SECTION 375, a courtroom drama starring Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha, Meera Chopra and Rahul Bhat and the Punjabi remake of SINGHAM featuring Parmish Verma and Sonam Bajwa.

