Kalank Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking Update: 21.06 Crores Of Kesari To Be A History Soon?

The much-awaited multistarrer partition drama, Kalank has finally hit the cinemas and it has started on a good note. The film has been benefitted with its amazing star-cast including Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit-Nene, plus the minor holiday factor has further helped it to successfully pull the audience to the theatres.

Have a look at the advance booking scenario of some of the movie, across the major cities of the country:

Mumbai

After a slow start, Mumbai is showing a promising growth with 25-30% shows filling fast. Given the popularity of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the region, the response to boost tremendously post afternoon shows.

Delhi-NCR and Chandigarh

With 30-35% shows filling fast, the capital city is ahead of Mumbai. While Chandigarh is just above average with the limited number of shows.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad continues to rock and leads with around 50% of the shows for today already booked or filling fast. As the day progresses, the occupancy is expected to inflate.

Chennai

Chennai has fetched a good response with 35% shows filling fast, including few houseful boards.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru too doing well with 30-33% shows filling fast with houseful boards at few places.

Kolkata & Pune

Kolkata has also lapped up the film quite decently as 25-30% shows are filling fast. The collections are expected to pick up as the day progresses.

Pune is below average with 7-8% shows filling fast as of now.

Still, the kind of overall opening Kalank has taken, it can prove to be the highest opener of the year so far. Till then let’s wait and watch.

Kalank directed by Abhishek Varman stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in main roles.

