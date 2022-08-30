The Jurassic World franchise has crossed a big milestone at the box office as the latest film, Dominion, has churned in big in its overseas market. The franchise, which comprises three Jurassic Park movies and JW films, is one of the most successful ones in Hollywood. Half of the movies from the entire series have grossed higher than $1 billion globally.

Starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and more, the recent addition to the franchise had a lot of hopes riding on it. The previous two JW films are a part of the highest-grossing movies of all time, with the 2015 one standing at the 7th position.

As per Box Office Mojo, Jurassic World Dominion has currently made $990 million. It is quite a lot considering its reviews and the competition from Top Gun Maverick, Thor: Love and Thunder, and more. This comprises $374 million domestically (North America) and $615 million overseas.

While talking about Dominion, it doesn’t seem like it has enough juice left to earn an extra ten million. But it had a great run and contributed to the film series making a huge record. The recent push at the international market has led the Jurassic World franchise gross higher than the $6 billion mark! It is somewhere now at $6.057 billion.

Meanwhile, as we speak about JW, previously actress Bryce Dallas Howard, aka Claire, hit the headlines over her comment on the pay gap between her and her co-star Chris Pratt. It is no secret that she received a lot less for the 2015 film and its sequel, Fallen Kingdom.

Bryce Dallas Howard has explained that she negotiated her contract for all three Jurassic World movies, back in 2014, when female actors had far less power in Hollywood. But she also shared that Chris Pratt pushed for the actress to receive equal pay on other franchise opportunities.

