It was a good day at the box office all over again for Jurassic World Dominion as 11.50 crores* more came in. Since the film has hit a double-digit score, it is all the more impressive. Also, the fact that there is an increase in numbers is also a healthy sign because it shows that the film is more than just the opening day and would eventually have a good enough run for itself.

Advertisement

On Friday, the film opened at 8 crores so the increase in numbers on Saturday is quite good. While one waits to see if this would be another 100 Crore Club grosser from Hollywood, it has in it to take a shot at the 75 crores milestone at least. That’s the kind of eventual milestone which would justify the franchise value that Jurassic Park/Jurassic World holds.

Advertisement

Currently standing at 23.25 crores*, Jurassic World Dominion is bringing in good footfalls, especially at the premium properties and these are the ones where houseful shows can be expected at least till early evening shows.

Post that there would be a decline in numbers for the late evening and night shows since audiences frequenting these theatres prefer to take a break in evening/night to prepare themselves for the week ahead, which means it would be primarily theatres with lower spending capacity that would bring in some kind of moolah in those hours.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: “Guess I Won’t Be Seeing Aquaman 2”: Netizens After Amber Heard Reportedly Gets More Screen Time Despite Losing Defamation Trial Against Johnny Depp

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram