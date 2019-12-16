Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office Day 3: Enjoying Impressive Footfalls!

Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office: Dwayne Johnson starrer fantasy adventure flick is enjoying a rollicking ride at the ticket windows in India. Despite, Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 working well in theatres, the movie is dominating the run since the opening day.

At the end of its first weekend theatrical run, Jumanji: The Next Level has earned 24 crores, adding 9 crores of Sunday and including paid previews’ 1.30 crores. The movie is expected to stay stable during the weekdays.

Apart from Dwayne Johnson, Jumanji: The Next Level also features Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Awkwafina.

The fantasy comic adventure “Jumanji: The Next Level” picks up where 2017’s “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle” left off, but there is a difference. The twist is that the grandfather (played by Danny DeVito) of one of the game’s original players and his old time buddy (Danny Glover) get transported into the game, too. Sony Pictures Entertainment India released the new sequel of the “Jumanji” franchise in India.

Meanwhile, during one of the media interactions, Dwayne said that the prospect of coming out with a third film in the “Jumanji” franchise totally depends on audience reaction to upcoming second part, “Jumanji: The Next Level“.

Asked about the plans for the third part, Johnson said: “That depends on the audience. When we made the first one, we thought that the concept was unique and we will see what happens. We never thought of making part two. So, same thing applies here too. We will keep our eyes open and heads to the ground and (see how the second part fares).”

