Again, after leaving the Gandhi Jayanti slot empty, there were no major Bollywood releases during the Navratri festive season. However, two medium-scale Bollywood films, Alia Bhatt’s Jigra and Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, arrived in theatres. Both films did reasonably well at the Indian box office in the first two days. Now, let’s see how they fared in the major territories of overseas on day 1!

Both these films have managed to find their share of audiences, and though the collections aren’t huge, they are decent enough and are heading for a healthy sum during the opening weekend. Coming to the international run, the Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer has turned out to be a complete washout on the opening day itself. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt’s film has registered a fair start.

As per trade analyst Nishit Shaw, Jigra raked in 1.43 crores gross in North America on day 1. In Australia, it earned 0.24 crore gross on the opening day. In New Zealand, it opened at 0.03 crore or 3 lakh gross. In the UK, it earned 0.37 crore gross. So, the film earned 2.07 crores gross on day 1 at the overseas box office through four major international circuits.

Speaking about Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, the film earned a dismal 0.68 crore gross in North America on the opening day. In Australia, it earned 0.11 crore gross. In New Zealand, it earned 0.05 crore or 5 lakh gross. In the UK, it earned 0.10 crore gross. So, the film earned a disastrous total of 0.94 crore gross on its day 1 from the four major overseas territories.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

