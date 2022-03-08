After managing 1.50 crores on Friday, Jhund couldn’t really gain any momentum over the weekend as only 6.50 crores came on. The writing was clear on the wall that there won’t be much of a hold during the weekdays and this is what happened.

On Monday, the film collected 1 crore* more and that’s a low number indeed. Even otherwise, the start on Friday wasn’t good and now further fall on Monday means that the film will primarily be a one week affair. In retrospect, one may as well feel that Jhund would have been better off to arrive straight on OTT.

However, it is easy to state that post the release of a film and from the perspective of the makers, they were right in taking a chance and arriving in theatres first. You never know what ends up clicking and with no flow of releases as it is, at least there is some movement at the box office.

As for Jhund, it would find a quick exit from theatres now and one waits to see how it does on the OTT and satellite medium once it arrives there. Flop.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

