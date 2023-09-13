Jawan Box Office Day 7 (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan starrer created a ruckus soon after it arrived on September 7. It will complete a week of its release tomorrow, and not even a single day has it slowed down. After making his comeback to films after a hiatus with Pathaan, the Atlee directorial was most anticipated by all the SRK fans worldwide. Not only nationwide, it has also taken worldwide box offices by storm. Scroll down for details.

Apart from SRK, the film also stars Nayanthara – who made her Bollywood debut – Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Ridhi Dogra, among others. It also sees Deepika Padukone in a cameo appearance. Here’s how much it garnered on the seventh day.

As per the early trends flowing in, Jawan has witnessed a slight drop on the 7th day of its release. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan starrer has collected around Rs 20-22 crore, 2 crore lesser than today. With its latest numbers, its total collection now stands at 326.58-328.58 crore*. For the uninitiated, it crossed the 300 crore mark today itself and collected Rs 306.58 crore within the first six days of its release.

Well, we must say Jawan has had a predicted drop. But mind you, it’s still not much and has held well. The upcoming weekend will hold the key to where it’ll end its chaotic race. There is no notable release until Fukrey 3, neither Hollywood nor Bollywood.

Meanwhile, speaking about its day-wise collection, Jawan made a massive opening and collected Rs 65.50 crore followed by Rs 46.23 crore on Day 2. On the weekend, it earned Rs 68.72 crore on Saturday followed by Rs 71.63 crore, Rs 30.50 crore and Rs 24 crore on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

