Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Day 10: Stays Decent On Sunday

Jawaani Jaaneman had a fair second weekend as Sunday collections came out as 1.67 crores. That is a little better than 1.58 crores that the Nitin Kakkar directed film had gathered on Saturday.

The film’s numbers now stand at 24.50 crores which means Saif Ali Khan starrer is now closer to his 2018 film Baazaar. The lifetime total of the stock market drama stood at 28.02 crores which means Jawaani Jaaneman will soon cross it.

There was competition from Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior as well as Street Dancer 3D when the film released and currently there are footfalls being diverted to Malang as well. In the midst of this all, Jawaani Jaaneman has managed respectable numbers and would eventually turn out to be a coverage affair.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

