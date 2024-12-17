Interstellar has finally done it! It entered the $200 million+ club during the second weekend of its re-release. Christopher Nolan is probably on cloud nine now. After witnessing such a tremendous success with Oppenheimer last year, it continued as he and his team took home the prime awards this season, including seven Oscars. It is another achievement for the Academy Award-winning director as this is one of his most popular movies, and it turned 10 this year. Scroll below for the deets.

It has also achieved the title of the highest-grossing IMAX re-release of all time. According to Collider’s report, the re-release lifted the film’s worldwide IMAX total to $132.3 million, making it the 8th highest-grossing IMAX release ever. The film featured an ensemble cast comprising Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, and Michael Caine. This is reportedly the highest-grossing movie of Timothee Chalamet overall.

Now, trade analyst Luiz Fernando has revealed the weekend actuals for Interstellar’s second-weekend collections. The reissue saw a hike in theatres from 165 to 321 and an extra week witnessing the popularity of the film. Christopher Nolan’s film collected a solid $3.6 million on its second three-day re-release weekend. It only dropped -21.2% from the first weekend.

Interstellar is competing with biggies, including Wicked, Moana 2, and Gladiator II. Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi saga earned a spot in the top 10 domestic box office chart. It is at #8, and the film’s new domestic total stands at $200.1 million. According to the report, Dunkirk is the only blockbuster movie by Christopher Nolan yet to hit the $200 million mark.

Based on Box Office Mojo’s data, the movie has collected $9.36 million overseas so far during its re-release. Adding that to the reissue domestic cume, the film’s global gross stands at $21.45 million. The worldwide total of the film is $726.64 million, and it is expected to increase even more. The film had an estimated budget of $165 million and was re-released in the theatres on December 6.

