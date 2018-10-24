Hype Meter: Saif Ali Khan’s Baazaar On The Box-Office Prediction Scale!

Hype Meter: This week sees the release of half a dozen films at the box office with the only significant one being Baazaar starring Saif Ali Khan, Rohan Mehra, Radhika Apte and Chitrangada Singh in lead. The film is produced by Nikhil Advani and distributed across India by Viacom 18. With a reputed studio like Viacom 18 on board, getting a wide release as well as reasonable shows should not be an issue for the film, which without a studio might have found difficult to get the showcasing in the present-day scenario.

The theatrical trailer of the film found limited appreciation from the target audience in the metros, though the same is not universal. The premise of the film is something that the multiplex audience will relate to, given the fact that it deals with the stock market. While the trailer did create some sort of awareness around the film, the music hasn’t set the buzz rolling and even an effort by the makers to rope in Honey Singh for a peppy song has not really worked in the film’s favour. The factor that can make Baazaar work is the positive content, as in today’s time and age, it is only the content that is getting the audience on-board.

The film doesn’t really have anything that would make it embark on-to a good start and it is one of those multiplex film whose biz would gain momentum from the evening shows and keep growing over the weekend followed by a healthy trend on weekdays to pose a respectable total. Saif Ali Khan has been passing through a rough phase, and with the right content this can provide some sort of respite to him, however a good word of mouth among the target audience is a must for success. The last few Saif Ali Khan films have just failed to open at the ticket window, but the fate of this should be better given the fact that trailer has shown a spark. The biggest competitor for Baazaar will be Badhaai Ho which is expected to go strong at the Box-Office even in its second weekend. Taking into consideration the competition, as well as the appeal, the Saif Ali Khan starrer would be looking to open in the range of Rs 1.75 to 2.50 crore, and if the word of mouth is positive, the weekend should clock the double-digit mark. However, if the reports are not up-to the mark, it would prove to be another disaster for Saif Ali Khan.

Hype Meter: 2 on 5

Opening Day: Rs 1.75 to 2.50 crore