Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh undoubtedly has a huge fan following. He might have worked on many projects off-late but what fans couldn’t help but eagerly wait for was his ‘single’ project. The good news is that the wait is over! Honey is coming up with a new music video, which is also being termed as his ‘comeback’ single music video after 4 long years, and he’s shared the first look of it! Yes, you heard that right!

The Lungi Dance singer took to his Instagram account to share the news. The post read, “Here’s the first look of Yo! Yo! Honey Singh’s comeback “Single” Music Video after 4 years !! India’s BIGGEST Music Video Ever !! Shot in Old Havana, Cuba. #YoYoHoneySingh #YoYoOxide #YoYo @tseries.official @bobbysuri @itsRDM”

The look that Honey has adapted for the video makes him look like a complete swagger! Beard, Sleeked back hair, and that smirk on his face, what else could he fans ask for? Oh yes, the video. Although he hasn’t mentioned about any dates for the release, all we can hope is for it to come out soon! Are y’all excited?