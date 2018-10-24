23 Years Of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: 1200 Week Run Of This Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol Starrer!

23 Years Of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol thank audiences for their endless love for this cult classic. Yash Raj Films’ eternal classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, directed by Aditya Chopra, re-defined romance in Indian cinema, making it the biggest hit of all time in the history of Bollywood.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as the beautiful, innocent and loveable couple Raj and Simran, this Aditya Chopra film has gone on to make and break many records. Fondly called DDLJ by fans, the film is still running in theatres as it crossed 1200 weeks without an uninterrupted run at the iconic Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai.

On this iconic occasion, Shah Rukh said on Twitter, “A special journey that began 23 years ago, goes on even today. Your love has kept Raj & Simran’s story alive on the big screen for 1200 weeks non-stop. Thank u for falling in love with us so unconditionally for so many years! #23YearsOfDDLJ “

Kajol added, “1200 weeks and still running! Thank you all for all the love that you have been showering on #DDLJ for so many years! It was, it is and will always be an incredibly special film for all of us. @iamsrk @yrf #AdityaChopra”