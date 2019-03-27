How’s The Hype (Audience) Of Vidyut Jammwal’s Junglee? – Garjega Kya?

Vidyut Jammwal is all set to appear on the big screen almost after the hiatus of 2 years with Junglee. The actor was last seen in Baadshaho along with Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi. With just two days remaining in a release, the makers have put up a decent effort in creating the awareness about the project. After pitching an interesting trailer, the makers have been successful in maintaining a stable hype around the movie with posters and songs.

Let’s see how the movie fared in the ‘How’s The Hype?’ section:

In all 2,879 votes have been recorded for Junglee trailer, poster, Fakeera Ghar Aaja song and Garje Gajraj Hamare song.

Starting from the recently released song, Garje Gajraj Hamare has garnered 343 votes, out of which, 204 (59.48%) rated buzz above 75%.

Out of 426 votes, 274 (64.32%) rated the buzz 75% and above for Fakeera Ghar Aaja song from Junglee.

The poster featuring Vidyut Jammwal and his beloved friend Bhola, symbolising Lord Ganesha, acquired 804 votes. Out of total votes, 600 (74.63%) rated the buzz above 75%.

Coming to the trailer of the movie, it has repeated the success of YouTube in the section with 954 (73.04%) out of 1,306 votes rated the buzz above 75%.

As a whole, about 71% (2,032) voters have rated Junglee on the buzz level of 75% and above, which constitutes for a good buzz.

