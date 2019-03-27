They say an individual has 7 look-alikes in the whole-wide-universe, and no matter whether we believe it or not but somewhere down the line, aren’t we all willing to find out ours? We may not be as lucky, but these Bollywood celebrities have found theirs and the resemblance is uncanny.

Check out these Top 5 Bollywood celebrities and their doppelgangers who will leave you stunned!

1. Salman Khan:

It was just back in January when users from Pakistan started tagging Salman Khan and asked him what he was doing in Karachi. It was only later that they realised that the man was Khan’s look-alike. The clothing, the physique will only make you doubt it.

@BeingSalmanKhan

Bhai what are you doing in Karachi Bolton Marley. ;) pic.twitter.com/2SxgygdePr — You (@sarabidi1) January 19, 2019

2. Priyanka Chopra:

Picture of a Canada based fitness blogger, Navpreet Banga, went viral in 2016 as she seemed to be a spitting image of Priyanka Chopra. The actress even ended up showing the picture to her mother, Madhu Chopra.

“Showed this to mom and almost fooled her hahaha! Navpreet Banga, this is uncanny but Mom knows best. Doppelganger,” she shared.

Infact, another picture surfaced on the net in 2018 and looks like PeeCee has already found 2 of his 7 doppelgangers!

3. Anushka Sharma:

A picture of Anushka Sharma being compared with singer Julia Michaels’ created a havoc on the social media platforms. Even the Zero actress herself went to acknowledge the resemblance as she shared, “OMG Yes! I have been looking for you and the remaining five of our doppelgangers all my life.”

4. Ranbir Kapoor:

Ranbir’s father, Rishi Kapoor, himself went onto share a picture of the actor’s look alike as he wrote, “OMG. My own son has a double!!! Promise cannot make out. A good double”

OMG. My own son has a double!!! Promise cannot make out. A good double pic.twitter.com/iqF7uNyyIi — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 16, 2015

5. Jacqueline Fernandez:

Well, last but not the least is Jacqueline Fernandez’ look alike, who is none other than the famous social media star, Amanda Cerny. While we couldn’t get over one Jacqueline’s beauty, the actress blessed ss with her super hot look alike.

