How’s The Hype (Audience) Of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior?: Ajay Devgn & Team All Set To Conquer The Box Office ‘Fort’

After presenting the results of Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak yesterday, we are here today to know how Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is faring in Koimoi’s dedicated section ‘How’s The Hype?’. The film has fetched around 12,787 votes, which in itself speaks about the pre-release buzz.

Let’s take a look at how much the trailers, songs and posters have been liked of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior:

Ghamand Kar song:

We already got a glimpse of this energetic song in the first trailer, and upon its release, it managed to impress around 88% of our audience. The song is crooned and composed by Bekhayali fame Sachet Tandon-Parampara Thakur.

Dialogue promos:

The makers treated us with three dialogue promos- the first one unleashed the cruelness of Saif Ali Khan aka Udaybhan Rathod. The second one featuring Ajay Devgn as Tanaji and his son talking about the challenge of defeating Udaybhan Rathod’s huge army. The third dialogue promo narrates the challenge of conquering the Kondhana fort and Shivaji Maharaj’s associates recommending Tanaji’s name to complete the task. The dialogue promos were liked by 89% of voters.

Poster (Ajay, Saif and Kajol):

Here we are talking about the one poster which focuses on three main leads of the film in a fierce avatar with Ajay holding a sword. It received likes from 90% of the audience.

Trailer 2:

While the first one had an overview of the story, the second trailer gets into the details of the same. With more dialogue and a close up to the emotions of the characters, this trailer has a high touching quotient. Around 91% of people gave a nod to it.

Maay Bhavani song:

The song Maay Bhavani sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Sukhwinder Singh is a celebratory number and features Ajay Devgn with real and reel life wife Kajol. It has a backdrop of Holi. Around 92% of people voted in favour here.

Shankara Shankara song:

It’s another celebratory song featuring Ajay Devgn in lead and performing in front of antagonist Saif. Sung and composed by Mehul Vyas the song is penned by Anil Mishra. It is liked by around 90% of voters.

Trailer 1:

After much anticipation, the trailer lived up to the expectations of the viewers. Featuring heroic Ajay and antagonist Saif of the same caliber, the trailer is very much a visual treat along with powerful BGM. Around 90% audience was left impressed by it.

Kajol look:

Portraying the role of Savitribai Malusare, wife of Tanaji Malusare played by Ajay Devgn. The poster features Kajol dressed in a Maharashtrian saree. With Pallu over her head, traditional jewellery and a big bindi, the actress look the part. It is liked by 90% of our audience.

Saif Ali Khan look:

Wearing an armour with a sword in hand, Saif Ali Khan brings life to his character of antagonist Udaybhan with kohled eyes. The look is being appreciated by 92% people.

Ajay Devgn’s look:

Before unleashing the cruel villain, the makers treated us with a heroic avatar of Ajay Devgn as the great Tanaji Malusare. He looked fierce with an attitude of a true Maratha warrior. Around 91% liked it.

Ajay VS Saif poster:

This face-off poster features both hero and villain of the period drama, holding a sword. While Ajay looks ferocious, Saif is killing it with his wicked smile. It received a whopping response with 93% audience voting in the favour.

On the whole, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has done extremely well as far as its pre-release impression on the audience is concerned. Around 91% of our audience gave a THUMBS UP to the film. So, as of now, it looks like this period drama is looking for a much bigger start than his competitor Chhapaak. Let’s see how the film holds its ‘fort’ at the box office.

