How’s The Hype (Audience) Of Panga?: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Seems To Be A ‘Dark Horse’ In The Race!

Last January, Kangana Ranaut arrived with her magnum opus Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi which clashed with Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray and this year too, the flamboyant actress is taking ‘Panga‘ by locking horns with Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D. While the film is looking to be a ‘small-packaged’ affair, it has definitely intrigued the attention of movie buffs.

Let’s take a look at how Panga fared in our ‘How’s The Hype?’ section:

Dil Ne Kaha song:

Romantic track Dil Ne Kaha shows the blooming romance between Jassie Gill and Kangana Ranaut, which brings an instant smile on our face. Sung by Jassie Gill and Asees Kaur, the track is composed by Gaurav Dev and Kartik Dev. It fetched love from 82% of the audience.

Panga title track:

It is a motivational track and gives you a boost up vibe. The video features Kangana preparing for her aim. Sung by Divya Kumar, Harshdeep Kaur and Siddharth Mahadevan, the song is high pitched and hooks you from the very beginning. Around 83% of people voted in favour.

Trailer:

The trailer introduces us to a woman in her early thirties who was once a Kabbadi player. While she manages her daily chores, job and family, in the back of her mind she always has her favourite sports. The trailer found a connect with around 82% of the audience.

Posters:

Before treating with trailer, the makers unveiled two posters of the film. The first one features Kangana Ranaut in her simple ‘saree’ look with innocence on her face. The second poster has Kangana, Jassie Gill and a kid sitting together staring at the wide blue sky and it looks dreamy. Around 82% voters were left impressed with the posters.

On the whole, Panga has generated LIKES from 82% of our audience and might work wonders due to its ‘slice of life’ look. Definitely not an opening day smasher but could pose a good ‘competition’ in the long run.

Click here to go through the ‘How’s The Hype?’ results of Panga.

