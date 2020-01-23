Salman Khan & Pankaj Tripathi Will Indeed Collaborate For A Film Titled Kaagaz, Read Deets

After proving his calibre in a wide range of films, actor Pankaj Tripathi is finally getting the recognition that he deserves. The actor is all set to star as the lead in a film titled Kaagaz which is being produced by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Pankaj has been working in the Hindi film industry since 2004 and has been a part of many celebrated films. The actor was applauded when he received the National award special mention for his 2017 film Newton.

While talking about the success and acclaim, in an interview with Mid Day said, “When I joined the movies, I had never imagined that any of these wonderful things were possible for me. I came to the movies with modest expectations, looking for good work. The very fact that the audience welcomed me with so much love is humbling. Kaagaz is my first solo hero project, and there’s nothing more fulfilling for an actor than the after-feeling of being part of such a strong story.”

He added, “About 10 years ago, the idea of a Bollywood hero was different. Today, we honour the story and its requirements,” he added.

Directed by Satish Kaushik, Kaagaz bankrolled by Salman is a film based on a farmer from Bihar named Lal Bihari who was declared dead on papers. The actor also 83, The Kargil Girl, Ludo, Mimi and many speculated projects to his credit.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!