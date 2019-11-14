How’s The Hype (Audience) Of Marjaavaan?: Lots Of Punches, Dialogues & Guns But Will Need To Distract Bala’s Run

After shifting the release date for several times, Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria-Riteish Deshmukh starrer Marjaavaan will finally witness the day of lights this Friday. Although, there was a sort of confusion regarding the release date, the makers have marketed the movie well enough to create awareness amongst the movie buffs.

The two trailers of Marjaavaan, songs and posters have worked quite well in creating a pre-release buzz and in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?” section too, they have garnered 4904 votes in total.

Let’s see how Marjaavaan fared in Koimoi’s How’s The Hype:

Kinna Sona song: Kinna Sona was the last track to come out of the album and it is a recreation of Kitna Pyara from Raja Hindustani. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, Dhvani Bhanushali and Meet Bros., it is liked by 84% voters.

Marjaavaan trailer 2: Though the second trailer comprised some more one-liners and gave an insight to each character, it saw a mixed response from the viewers. But contrary to it, here it’s good enough reception with 77% votes in the favour.

Ek Toh Kum Zindagani song: Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi is literally blessed with the Midas touch when it comes to item numbers and in this one too, she has nailed it with her sexy moves. Around 81% people liked it.

Tum Hi Aana song: Tum Hi Aana is the biggest hit of Marjaavaan. It takes us down the memory lane with Raghu (Sidharth) and shows some very adorable moments he spends with Zoya (Tara). It is loved by 91% netizens.

Marjaavaan trailer 1: It takes you back to the ’80s, 90s era of Bollywood when the whole nation was taken over by Big B’s angry man avatar. It strikes with the seetimaar one-liners, romantic angle and a menacing villain. It is liked by 67% voters.

Marjaavaan posters: Four posters of Marjaavaan are unveiled till now and each one is equally intriguing. Around 82% people here liked the posters.

On the whole, Marjaavaan received a THUMBS UP from 76% voters. It clearly indicates good pre-release hype and positivity around the project but given the splendid run of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala, it will be interesting to see how the movie opens at the ticket windows.

