Marjaavaan Box Office Pre Release Buzz : Flexes Up Muscles Decently

Marjaavaan Box Office Pre Release Buzz: Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan is yet another mass entertaining romantic action drama by Bollywood which is all set to release tomorrow i.e. November 15. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh & Rakulpreet Singh in main roles, the film promises an engaging and emotional ride in cinemas.

Let’s have a look at how the film is tracking at the Box Office one day before its release and how its pre release buzz looks like.

Reach

Marjaavaan is one of those upcoming films which are majorly targeted to masses and that’s its biggest strength. The film doesn’t boast of any big star which is a huge driving factor for mass audience. However the star cast still has a decent face value and thanks to that the film has still managed to create a respectable visibility for itself. Also the trailers and music have managed to reach good chunk of audience even in interiors which is nice.

I’ll rate the current reach of the film as 6.5/10

Buzz

The trailers of the film have promised a film full of powerpacked dialogues, romance, action, emotions, drama and music. This is a typical recipe to woo masses and it has worked too. Marjaavaan has managed to create fair buzz in the industry before its release and i’ll rate it 4.75/10.

Marjaavaan is all set for a fair start at the Box Office. Multiplexes will be weak for the film but single screens will be expected to contribute in a much better way.

An opening day in 7-8 crores range is expected from the film and it can go a little high as well if the initial word of mouth favours it.

