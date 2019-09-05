How’s The Hype (Audience) Of Chhichhore?: ‘Fikar Not’ Everything Will Be ‘Khairiyat’!

Chhichhore is all set to hit the screens tomorrow & as per our recently started tradition, we’re here with the results of our ‘How’s The Hype?‘ section. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor & half a dozen of the strong supporting cast, the movie is directed by Dangal-fame Nitesh Tiwari.

The trailer was received well, and the songs give a situational feel from them. Each of the songs carries the vibe of the subject & they surely will fit well in the film. For the uninitiated, in ‘How’s The Hype?’ we organise polls regarding various assets of the films. You, the audience, vote in the poll and help us decide the pre-release hype of the film.

Regarding Chhichhore, we put up the trailer of the film on the poll. Over 70% of the people were divided amidst the very good (100%) and good (75%) options. Though not a blockbuster, but this is a good sign for the film. You can check out the results below.

Chhichhore features Shraddha with Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Naveen Polishetty among others.

