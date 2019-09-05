Brad Pitt Shares How He Managed To Give Up On His Drinking Habits Post His Split With Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt won a lot of praises for his latest release Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. Directed by Quentin Tarantino, the film also starred Leonardo Dicaprio in the lead role. In an interview with The New York Times, the actor was at his candid best and opened up about his drinking habits, his personal life and much more.

After his split with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt decided to give up on drinking. He told the publication that he also attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings where men would talk about their life and drinking problems. Brad shared, “It was actually really freeing just to expose the ugly sides of yourself. There’s great value in that.”

The Fight Club actor said that all the attention from the media he got at the beginning of his career made him uncomfortable. “In the ’90s, all that attention really threw me. It was really uncomfortable for me, the cacophony of expectations and judgments. I really became a bit of a hermit and just bonged myself into oblivion.” said the actor.

On the work front, he will be next seen in James Gray’s film titled Ad Astra which is a story of an astronaut in search of his father. About his role, Brad said that for the performance in Ad Astra, he channelled a lot from his own father. The actor also shared that he is copying his father in some ways.

As Astra is slated to release on September 20, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!