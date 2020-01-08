How’s The Hype (Audience) Of Chhapaak?: Deepika Padukone Is Set To Make A Mark After 2 Year’s Hiatus!

Finally, after witnessing some dismal releases, we are all set to witness the first major biggies of 2020. This Friday, Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior are locking horns at the box office and the buzz for the films is quite high. Coming to our dedicated ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, today we will take a look at the audience response to the polls of Chhapaak.

Let’s take a look in detail to know how Chhapaak’s trailer, songs and posters fared amongst our audience:

Chhapaak title track:

Beautifully sung by Arijit Singh, the song narrates us the brave tales of the survivors who are leading their lives unfettered. Composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and penned by Gulzar, the title track is liked by 72% of the audience.

Chhapaak new poster:

Here, we are talking about the poster in which Deepika as Malti dancing along with other people with a wide smile on her face. It is liked by around 69% of voters.

‘Cold Drink Se Sasta Acid’ dialogue promo:

In the promo, Vikrant is seen explaining how easy it is for the attackers to attack a vulnerable victim. The catch point here is Deepika’s dialogue where she says, “Acid Bikta Hi Nahi, To Fikta Bhi Nahi”. It is liked by around 75% of our audience.

Nok Jhok song:

Penned by Gulzar and sung by Siddharth Mahadevan, Nok Jhok is a romantic breezy track that captures Deepika and Vikrant’s budding relationship. The song is received well by around 70% of voters here.

Chhapaak posters:

After the trailer was dropped, the makers unveiled two posters featuring Deepika as Malti. The first poster features Deepika with a covered face with scars and the second had Deepika looking up at the open sky while she is breathing in happiness. Around 79% liked the posters.

Trailer:

Based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, the trailer is hard-hitting and dark but has a ray of hope. While we get into Malti’s fall down world, the second half inspired us to embrace whatever life has to offer. Around 79% of voters gave a nod to the trailer.

First look:

The makers surprised stunned everyone by unveiling Deepika’s first look as an acid attack survivor. The prosthetics team received a round of applause for their on-point work. It managed to impress around 80% of our audience.

On the whole, Chhapaak is faring quite good in ‘How’s The Hype?’ with around 78% of voters giving a THUMBS UP to the film. Owing to Meghna Gulzar’s hold over handling the bold subjects and Deepika Padukone’s superlative acting skills, Chhapaak seems to be a sure shot winner but isn’t a record smasher right from its opening day. Also, the film is expected to face the heat of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior during the first few days but then onwards, the word-of-mouth might help the film in turning the tables.

