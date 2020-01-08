Vikram Bhatt’s next outing, with popular tv actor Hina Khan in the lead role, has finally got its release date. Taking to their social media handle, the makers announced today that the film will release on the 7th February. Featuring Hina Khan, Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in lead roles revolves around an obsessive hacker.

In a statement released by him, Vikram Bhatt stated, “I have put aside the horrors of the spirit world to talk about the horrors of the real world and our vulnerable lives on the Internet is one such horror. It just takes one Hacker with enough motivation to ruin your life.”

Backed by Zee Studio’s, Hacked will mark the reunion of Vikram with the studio. Speaking about the same, Vikram further said, “My association with Zee has been an old one. Way back in 1996 it was with Zee that I had my first hit film, Fareb. I am delighted to have Zee Studios as my partner for Hacked. It’s a new beginning with my old partners.”

Check out the film’s poster below:

Meanwhile, Hina Khan will soon be seen in the second season Damaged alongside Adhyayan Suman. The series is slated to release on Hungama play on the 14th of January.

