EXCLUSIVE Video: Avinash Tiwary Wants To Work With Ranbir Kapoor! Imtiaz Ali & Other Filmmakers, Are You Listening?

Avinash Tiwary became everyone’s favourite with his mindblowing performance in Sajid Ali’s Laila Majnu. While the film didn’t receive the attention it truly deserved back then, many people are now in awe of it and Avinash’s act of a passionate and intense lover.

Recently, the actor stunned us all with his performance in Netflix’s anthology film, Ghost Stories. Tiwary was a part of Karan Johar’s story alongside Mrunal Thakur and left the fans creeped out with his crazy act.

Koimoi got a chance to chat with Avinash Tiwary and play a fun rapid-fire round with him. We threw some interesting questions and the actor didn’t disappoint. The talented actor was asked if not Karan Johar, among Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee, whose story he would’ve done in Ghost Stories. The Laila Majnu didn’t dodge the question and honestly answered this question. Watch the video for that.

When Avinash was asked among the current lot, with whom he would wish to work with and he was very quick to say ‘Ranbir Kapoor’. Well, considering what an amazing actor Ranbir is, it would be a true delight to watch him and Avinash together.

Watch the video below:

Apart from this, we also asked which director among Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Anurag Kashyap he would love to work with. Is he into period drama or action thriller? The actor reveals it all.

Up next, he will be next seen in ‘The Girl On The Train‘ which also stars Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kirti Kulhari. The film is based on the book of the same name and it is helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

