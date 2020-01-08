Butta Bomma Promo From Ala Vaikunthapurramloo: Allu Arjun & Pooja Hegde’s Dazzling Chemistry Will Leave You Wanting For More!

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo which is on the verge of its release have been making noise for all the right reasons. The trailer of the film which was launched at the musical event of the film has so far garnered over 9 million views with 350K plus upvotes on Youtube and is currently trending all over the Internet.

The makers of the Allu Arjun starrer are leaving no stone unturned to draw cine-goers with the film’s promotions. Post releasing the lyrical video of romantic track Butta Bomma, the makers unveiled the promo video of the song.

Allu Arjun this afternoon took to his Twitter account to share the song promo with a tweet that read: “#ButtaBomma Song Teaser … hope you all like the song, visuals & the steps … many more surprises in the full song . See you in the theatres from jan 12th …”

#ButtaBomma Song Teaser … hope you all like the song , visuals & the steps … many more surprises in the full song . See you in the theatres from jan 12th … https://t.co/JT46kMy3aQ — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 8, 2020

Talking about the song promo, in the 58-second video, the lead pair of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde can be seen grooving to the beats of the romantic track. Must mention that the dazzling chemistry between the lead actors in the song is something which one can hardly miss.

The lyrical video of the song which was released on Christmas eve has garnered a phenomenal response from cine-goers and music lovers.

The romantic track is been sung by Armaan Malik and its lyrics have been penned by Ramajogayaa Sastry. The music for the song is been composed by Thaman S.

Talking about the film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo also has Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sachin Khedekar among others in key roles.

The Allu Arjun starrer is been helmed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo will hit big screens on 12th January for the auspicious occasion of Sankranthi.

