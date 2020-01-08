Hardik Pandya On Koffee With Karan’s Controversial Remark: “The Ball Was Not In My Court…”

Hardik Pandya has been in news all over lately due to his engagement to former Bigg Boss contestant Natasha Stankovic. However, the Indian Cricketer had hit headlines a while back too when he had faced severe backlash for his comments on the popular Karan Johar hosted, Koffee With Karan. And now, Hardik has finally spilled the beans on what went wrong during and after his appearance of Koffee With Karan.

The Indian all rounder, who recently appeared as a guest on India Today Inspiration said that as cricketers they are really aware of what will happen next. Hardik said with context to the Koffee With Karan controversy, “We as cricketers did not know what was going to happen. The ball was not in my court, it was in some else’s court where they had to take the shot and that’s a very vulnerable place you don’t want to be.”

For the unversed, Hardik and K L Rahul were issued notices by the BCCI after the controversial remarks on the chat show. They were suspended from the team due to which they could not play India’s ODI series against Australia. But Pandya will soon make a comeback as he has been named in the India A Squad to play for the New Zealand tour.

Natasha and Pandya announced their engagement on the 1st of January 2020 through their social media posts and ever since wishes have been pouring in for the couple. For those living under the rock, Natasha was recently seen on the dance reality show, Nach Baliye along with her former flame and TV actor Aly Goni.

